St. Anthony’s dishes out dry through feast days

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - On Sunday, St. Anthony's of Padua, held their 2020 Feast Days with a drive-through.

With Feast Days canceled, the church still wanted to find a way to celebrate.

On Sunday, they dished out two different pasta meals and had over 600 orders. Cars flooded in and out of the church parking this afternoon.

Despite the change in celebration, drive-through coordinator Nick Diles said it was still a success.

"We advertised that we would be going to the cars between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and cars started showing up at 11:30 a.m.," said Diles.

The church will host a chicken barbecue to continue celebrations in two weeks.