A quiet stretch of weather

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 (68-74) Wind N 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low 48 (46-50) Wind L&V

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 (70-76) Wind E 3-8 mph

A lot of good news over the next few days. Not only does high pressure give us some very pleasant weather, these are some of the longest days of the year. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. There will some patchy fog.

We'll see the pleasant weather continue for the next few days will a gently warming trend.

Later in the week, a slow moving low to our south will begin to drift northward. This will give partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Even then, the chance of precipitation is low.

