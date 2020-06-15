America East, Bearcats commit to fight against racism

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball team is taking part in a movement much bigger than the game itself.

The nine men's basketball coaches of the America East Conference committed to give players Election Day 2020 off the court. A small step, setting a national example.

Now, the NCAA is now encouraging all member schools to grant athletes a day off from athletic activity on November 3.

"We felt it was important to come together as a group, and put a couple of action items behind our words. As division one players and coaches, we recognize that we need to be more outspoken about our goal of living in a society where equality is a priority," says Dempsey.

Dempsey has been using this time to have conversations with his players, ones that may be uncomfortable, but are necessary.

"If you're going to be truly a team, truly a family you're always preaching, than you have to understand what's important to your teammates, and you have to try and come together to support each other."

Dempsey says the goal isn't to influence his players who to vote for, but rather to encourage them to make their vote count.

"They have the freedom to vote for whoever they choose, and we want to encourage them to stand up and be counted, and exercise that right."

As the leader of a D1 program, Dempsey is using his voice and is encouraging his players to do the same.

"They're not just basketball players, not that they ever were, but they have more of a platform now than ever. We want to encourage them to use that in a positive and productive way."

In addition to giving athletes Election Day 2020 off, each school in the America East will host an anti-racism event at a home game this season.