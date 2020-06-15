Binghamton Mayor says city will comply with Gov. Cuomo’s police reform mandate

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Rich David announced Monday the Binghamton Police Department will work with the community in cooperation with Governor Andrew Cuomo's police reform plan.

Mayor David says Binghamton will follow the governor's executive order that signed last week.

“My office is working now to create a stakeholder coalition, including members of the Binghamton Police Department, non-profit and faith-based community groups, the Office of Broome County District Attorney, Broome County Public Defender’s Office and other community members, to assist in developing this plan," Mayor David said in a press release sent to 12 News.

"We will also identify opportunities for public input over the coming weeks," he said.

Cuomo's order states a plan will need to be put into place by April 1, 2021.