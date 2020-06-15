Breweries get creative to help drive business

(WBNG) -- Like many businesses, breweries have had to close their doors to the public for the last couple of months.

But, they've still been able to reach their customers.

"We're kind of set up like an ice cream shop, and I think that's helped us a lot. Customers walk up and they go right up to the booth to pick out the four packs or crowlers that they want," said The North Brewery owner Zach Pedley.

The North Brewery set up a grab-and-go service and is calling it a success.

"We've actually been doing well. We have a solid fan base, they've been keeping us going. We've been able to employ our people, our full-time people," said Pedley.

The brewery has also gotten creative with virtual tastings, partnering with the New York Brewers Association.

"It allows us to get back with our customers without actually having them inside of our place," said Pedley.

Meanwhile, Beer Tree Brew Co. in Port Crane has also had to adapt to the times.

"It's been a pretty significant learning curve, switching over to all online sales was kind of a big adjustment," said Beer Tree co-founder Chris Rhoades.

For the past few weeks, the brewery has offered drive-up services for customers.

"We were selling out of our four-packs. We were trying to keep it as organized as possible," said Rhoades.

While changes had to be made, they've only helped breweries set up for success in the future.

"In the end, we learned how to use a different tool as in the website very, very efficiently and it worked out pretty good," said Rhoades.

"The breweries that will succeed are the breweries that adapt, that have been able to adapt with the times and change. That's it," said Pedley.

Breweries are included in phase three of the state's reopening plan, allowing for indoor seating at 50% capacity.