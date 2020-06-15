Broome County reports lowest number of virus cases in months

Broome County June 15 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced there are 53 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County, the lowest since April 2.

Garnar says there has been no spike in cases since hundreds gathered in protest over the death of George Floyd in downtown Binghamton earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, the county recorded 141 active cases.

Garnar says because of this, the local government should be able to make decisions on high school graduation ceremonies.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will now allow gatherings of up to 25 people.

49 people died from the virus in Broome County. 519 people recovered.

In total, 621 cases have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.

County updates

Additionally, Garnar told media Willow Point Nursing Home remains a hotspot for COVID-19.

Although, he says, there are people who recovered from the virus in the facility.

Garnar also says his government is allowing some county employees back to work. He says more employees will return to work in the coming weeks.