CASA-Trinity & Tioga Allies team up to hold family-friendly virtual events

(WBNG) -- CASA Trinity and the Tioga Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Coalition are hosting another virtual family scavenger hunt on Monday, June 22nd.

They will also hold other fun family activities throughout the summer such as family bingo and a trivia night which will be updated on their Facebook pages. They're planning to partner with ice cream stands to sticker positive messages and give away a prize for posting a picture with the sticker to Facebook.

For more, visit their website here, either Facebook page by searching @casa-trinity or @TiogaASAP or call 607-223-4066.