Crews respond to early morning garage fire in Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in Endwell Monday morning.

The Endwell Fire Department responded to a fire at 2612 Robins Street at approximately 5:39 a.m. The Endwell Fire Chief tells 12 News the garage was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.

The fire chief says the family and their pets were safely evacuated. They say there are no known injuries.

It is unclear if the family will be displaced, and the cause is currently under investigation.

