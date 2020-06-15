Cuomo to sign more legislation on police reform

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will sign more legislation Monday based on police reform.

The legislation includes:

Officers must report weapon discharge with six hours

Police departments and courts must track arrest data, including race and ethnicity

Require police officers to provide for the medical and mental health needs of any person under arrest or in custody who requires it

On Friday, Cuomo signed mandating police departments and local governments must have a plan to reinvent their strategies and programs within their community by April 1, 2021.