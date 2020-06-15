Deadlines for absentee voting approaching

WBNG -- With New York's primary election approaching, the time is now to apply for absentee ballots.

All absentee ballot applications sent by e-mail, fax, or phone, must be received by the Broome County Board of Elections by Tuesday, June 16th.

Applications must be received by the Board of Elections by the close of business.

Election officials say certain steps must be taken by each absentee voter in order for their vote to be counted.

"All ballots need to be postmarked by Tuesday, June 23rd to be counted. So, if a voter has requested an absentee ballot, has filled it out correctly, has mailed it in, and it has a postmark date of June 23rd, then that ballot will be counted for this election," said Republican Election Commissioner Mark Smith.

Voters still have time to apply for an absentee ballot in person at the Broome County Office Building.

That deadline is Monday, June 22nd.

Click here for more information on absentee voting.