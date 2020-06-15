Drive-in theaters offering concerts and more in addition movies this summer

UNADILLA (WBNG) -- After the pandemic pushed drive-in movie theater popularity, the Unadilla Drive-In is taking advantage of the window of opportunities available this summer.

Along with about 300 other drive-in locations across North America, the Unadilla Drive-In will be showing a pre-recorded concert by country music star Garth Brooks.

"This kind of open a whole new window of opportunities," said Unadilla Drive-In manager, Spencer Wilson. "It's pretty crazy that someone as big as him wants to do something like this."

Garth Brooks isn't the only artist looking to hit the big screen this summer. Wilson says they have 20 concert showings in total so far for the season, which will feature various artists from pop to country to rock.

Wilson says the shows will be recorded two to three days before the showing and then once it is sent to them, they will be able to project it on their big white screen.

In addition to the concerts, Wilson says his business has been hosting church services, so people can safely sit in their cars and receive their Sunday mass.

"It's always been movies up until now, but now people are kind of getting more and more ideas of what we can do," said Wilson.

Garth Brooks's concert is set to show at the Unadilla Drive-In on June 28. If the tickets sell out, the company running the show could decide to play it again the next day on June 29.

Tickets are $100 per car with up to six people in each car. Unadilla Drive-In is still only accepting 50 percent capacity at this time, so 200 cars are allowed in its lot.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19. For more information, click here.