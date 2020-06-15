Dry weather and sunshine last a bit longer

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wide range in temperatures. Wind: Light Low: 40-50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: Light High: 74-79

Tuesday Night: Clear. Wind: Calm Low: 48-54

Forecast Discussion:

Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues tonight and through Wednesday before it turns more unsettled.

Tonight will be cool and clear with lows ranging from around 40 to near 50. Some valley fog is possible. Tuesday brings more sunny weather and highs in the mid to upper 70s. It remains quite comfortable with mugginess kept in check. Overnight lows into Wednesday drop into the 40s to near 50.

By midweek we are still expected to see loads of sunshine. However, the cutoff low that has been stuck in the south all week begins migrating northward slowly, increasing humidity and shower chances. Highs get near 80 Wednesday.

Thursday brings sun, clouds and more humidity. Highs reach into the low 80s. There is a slight chance of some scattered PM shower or storms. Friday and Saturday have nearly the same forecast. Expect muggy, warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80s. The location of the low will keep at least a slight chance of showers and storms in the forecast, especially in the heat of the day. Rain and storm chances hinge highly on the location of the low. There is uncertainty here, hence the low precipitation chances. Sunday keeps a few showers or storms in the forecast along with Monday. Highs stay in the low 80s.