Greene High School’s ‘Tractor Day’ holds special meaning for class of 2020

VILLAGE OF GREENE (WBNG) -- Seniors at Greene Central High School held their annual Tractor Day Monday, but like many things in the era of COVID-19, it looked a little different than usual.

Tractor Day is a decades old tradition in which seniors drive their tractors to school on the last day of classes after meeting for breakfast in the morning. When Senior Jakob Funnell heard that students wouldn't be returning to school earlier this Spring, the fate of Tractor Day was one of the first things that came to mind.

"I made a group chat on Snapchat and I said 'guys we have to do Tractor Day. And this mission is a go,' that's what I said."

Today he and about two dozen high school seniors made sure that mission was a successful one.

"Once our escort says we're good to go we'll have the lawn tractors up in front, then the mid size tractors up to big tractors," he said.

For many students it was a final opportunity to spend time with friends they had been separated from since before the crisis.

"It means a lot because we get to see them one last time we're not having a normal graduation so we get to see everyone this last time," said Nathan Barry.

Their proud parents lined the parade route holding signs and waving as the students made their way through the center of town.

"They spent lots of time planning it and making sure they could still do this tradition because they've missed out on a lot of things these last few months," said Anita Barry.

For senior Emma Smith, that tradition took on a whole new meaning this year because of the impact of the coronavirus.

"We've planned on doing this since the beginning of the school year and so with everything being uncertain, this is one thing that will stay the same," she said.

It was an opportunity to have one last celebration, and rev those engines for the class of 2020.

"This is a small school so we're all really close, this is a family we're going to go have a barbecue after this and it's just going to be a really nice day, I haven't seen everyone in so long I can't wait" she said.

Student organizers worked with local law enforcement and emergency personnel to make sure the event was carried out safely.