How to spot potential signs of elder abuse, even when quarantined

(WBNG) -- Even if right now you're not physically with your loved ones because of this pandemic, there are still ways to check up on them.

The Broome County Office for Aging said Monday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The office said there are several different types of elder abuse, from physical to emotional and even financial.

Because of the need to social distance, it has been hard to see older family members and friends in person. Because of this, the office says it may be harder to spot signs of abuse; however, there are still steps you can take to protect your loved ones.

"You want to have open communication with your loved ones, and if something seems a little off, if they seem kind of depressed which we're seeing a lot of that," said Lisa Schuhle, director of the office. "Maybe the conversations are really short, maybe they seem a little agitated; we're encouraging you to dig a little deeper, ask did something happen, is there something going on?

Another type of abuse Schuhle said to watch for is self-neglect. She told 12 News Monday a lot of times, older adults may not be able to care for themselves, leading to depression and neglect.

