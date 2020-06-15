Hundreds line up outside Endicott DMV

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Hundreds of people are lined up outside the Endicott Department of Motor Vehicles for its reopening.

The Endicott location opened on Monday after being closed for in-person transactions due to the coronavirus.

The Broome County Clerk's Office says it cannot guarantee regular permit exams, CDL permit exams, enhanced driver's licenses and REAL ID transactions will be available on their first day back due to a lack of reopening guidance from the state.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the last transaction will occur at 3:45 p.m.