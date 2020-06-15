Local leaders take a closer look at law enforcement after state mandate

(WBNG) -- Governor Cuomo is mandating all police agencies to re-evaluate policies on force, bias, citizen complaints and more. Now, local mayors are formulating plans for their police departments.

"I think the men and women of the City of Binghamton Police Department do an amazing job," said Binghamton Mayor Rich David. "The reality is, the department is not reflective of the demographics in our community."

David is working to build a stakeholder coalition, including members of the police department, non-profit and faith-based groups, the Broome County District Attorney, and additional community members. Over in Endicott, Mayor Linda Jackson is also working with local police.

"Our chief has reached out to some people in the community, different diversities, to see about making up an advisory panel just to give an idea if there are problems we don't know about," said Jackson.

Across the nation, activists are calling to defund police agencies. In the Southern Tier, local leaders say you won't be seeing any budget cuts to the police departments.

"We're bare bones. We only have 23 officers and we've got 12,000 people in the village," said Jackson.

David says a decrease in police presence in the past has led to increased crime rates. He says he's working to create solutions that would allocate resources to other social services.

"I'd like to add more police officers, but I'd also like to add more civilian positions in social work, mental health, etc.," said David.

According to Governor Cuomo, if police agencies are not re-evaluated, they are at risk of losing state funding.