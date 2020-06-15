Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund awards 3 scholarships

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Noah Farrelly Memorial fund announced three winners of their annual kindness counts scholarship Sunday.

The three winners were Zane Olmstead, Mohammed Sakayl and Simone Davey. They all graduated from Binghamton High School.

The winners were awarded $500 each school year. They were chosen for their displays of kindness that continue to keep Noah Farrelly's legacy alive.

"I mean I was surprised, I always try to be kind and nice but I wasn't expecting a reward for that," Olmstead told 12 News. "That is how I was just taught to be and what I feel is right."

All three will start college in the fall.