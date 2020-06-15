NYSEG to take ‘phased approach’ to resuming work

(WBNG) -- NYSEG says it will resume work that was affected by the pandemic in a phased approach.

The company says the first phase includes gas-line safety inspections and other work that supports customer safety and services reliability. They say this phase is expected to start "in the coming weeks."

NYSEG says its employees will follow CDC safety protocols including:

Maintaining social distance and wearing PPE

Health checks before shifts

Employees will attempt to contact customers to ensure no resident in a household is showing COVID-19 symptoms

Meter readings will begin in phase two and all other operations will start in phase three.

A timeline for the second and third phases have yet to be determined.