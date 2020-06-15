Parents plead with Cuomo to change restrictions on visiting autistic children’s facilities

(WBNG) -- Logan Pollock spoke with Kristie Moran and Katy Koller, parents of children who reside at the Anderson Center, a residential program in New York for school-aged and adult-aged children with autism.

Both parents have not been able to see their children since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Last week, Moran wrote Governor Cuomo a letter urging him to change restrictions on visiting children who reside in residential homes.

"The severely disabled population, our autistic children, cannot possibly understand what a pandemic is," Moran writes. "But they do know that mommy, daddy, sisters, brothers and friends used to visit and now they don't."