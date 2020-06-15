Salamida Company helps create ‘spiedie chip’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - New York Chips, a relatively new chip company, is teaming up with the Rob Salamida Company. The two are working together to create a spiedie flavored chip for Upstate New York.

"The Spiedie chip was a recommendation from people in the Binghamton area," says New York Chips VP of Operations Chad Heeb.

Salamidia, who has been making his spiedie marinade since 1976, jumped on the opportunity.

Salamida says the chip, "shows how the popularity of spiedies has grown and grown."

The chip has been a work in progress for the last six months.

"We worked on the formula and tried several different types and we think we've hit perfection on the flavor," said Salamida. "Out of all the new chips we've had this year this one really has me excited."