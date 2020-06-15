Why dozens of people accidentally threw out their stimulus checks

(WBNG) -- One of the biggest efforts to help people during the pandemic has led to major headaches for families.

Every adult making under $100k a year received up to $1200 as part of the federal CARES act, and received up to $500 per child.

People received the money through direct deposit, physical checks or a debit card. However, Congressman Anthony Brindisi told 12 News Monday dozens of people mistakenly threw out those cards, not knowing what they were.

Brindisi said he wants the IRS to do an audit of the program to help ensure every family gets the money intended for them.

"The IRS is keeping track of these cards is what I'm told; they can tell who's using them, who's not using them," Rep. Brindisi (D, NY-22) said. "That's one of the reasons I'm asking for this audit, so they can look at who hasn't activated, so we can reach out to those individuals."

Brindisi said he has supported another stimulus check to help people in need, a stimulus which he said President Donald Trump also supports. The House passed a $2,000 direct payment stimulus under the HEROES Act.