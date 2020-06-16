Binghamton University drafts plan for return to campus, seeks input

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University is asking its community for input on its plan for students to return to campus in the fall.

The university has drafted a plan detailing what the academic year will look like for its students, faculty and staff with an emphasis on safety.

If finalized, the school will suspend observance of Labor Day, Yom Kippur and Fall Break. BU says this move is to discourage students from traveling, but students who wish to observe Yom Kippur will need to be accommodated by faculty.

The academic year will begin on Aug. 26 as scheduled but classes of 45 students or greater will be held online exclusively.

After Thanksgiving Break, all classes will be held online until Dec. 7. This is also the last day of classes.

The university says final exams will be replaced with "frequent assessments" throughout the semester.

Additionally, students will be told not to travel outside of Broome County on the weekends and not hang out in groups of more than 10.

