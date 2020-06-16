Brindisi, Reed react to President Trump’s executive order on police reform

(WBNG) -- 12 News heard from Congressmen Tom Reed and Anthony Brindisi Tuesday on their reaction to the President's executive order concerning police reform Tuesday.

The order encourages police departments to collect and track excessive force complaints.

It has incentives for police to update their training certifications, and it employs mental health professionals to work with police to respond to some incidents.

Republican Congressman for the 23rd District Tom Reed said in a statement sent to 12 News:

“We appreciate President Trump’s leadership on this issue because we care about the safety and security of communities across the country. Today’s executive orders are a significant step forward and prove you can facilitate meaningful reforms without undermining the incredible men and women who make up the law enforcement community."

Democratic Congressman for the 22nd District Anthony Brindisi told 12 News: