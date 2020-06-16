CNY Firemen’s Association convention set to be held in Owego is postponed

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Another event set to take place this summer has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Central New York Firemen's Association convention was planned for July 9 through July 12 in Owego.

The association represents fire departments throughout 20 counties in the state and the convention brings them together for meetings, hose races, parades, and celebrations.

It holds a special meaning for the Village of Owego.

The association's first president was former Owego Fire Chief Frank Baker, who also donated the recently restored fireman's fountain in memory of his son.

Not only does the convention hit close to home with Owego's history, but it also brings a lot of people into town.

"It brings a lot of business into the village for a whole weekend, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It allows businesses to pick up additional business that weekend. It's really worth it," said convention co-chair and former Owego Fire Chief Ed Bidwell.

But now Owego will have to wait until 2021 to host.

"If this coronavirus ever gets over with, we'll get back to what we're supposed to do, simple as that," said Bidwell.

On the bright side, it's not canceled, just postponed, giving organizers a leg-up on planning for next year.

"An awful head start for it, really. You just have to contact people and make sure they're going to show up again next year, simple as that," said Bidwell.

The last time Owego hosted the CNY Firemen's Association convention was 2010.

The new date is set for July 8 through July 11, 2021.