Gov. Cuomo gives go-ahead for US Open tennis in NY in August

(AP) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held starting in late August as part of the state's reopening from lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event in New York City without spectators, pending an OK from the state.

The @usopen will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13.



The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 16, 2020

Like many sports leagues, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of COVID-19.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

It normally is each season's fourth and final Grand Slam tournament but would be the second of 2020.