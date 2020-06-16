Grab the sunscreen!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 (74-78) Wind E 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low 50 (48-54) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 (76-82) Wind L&V

High pressure will give us another beautiful day. Not too hot and not too muggy. We'll see the pleasant weather continue for the next few days will a gently warming trend.

Later in the week, a slow moving low to our south will begin to drift northward. This will give partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. The chance of precipitation is still low.

Along with the chance of showers, it's going to turn warm and muggy later in the week and into the weekend.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.