Hospitals, group homes to allow visitation Friday, other updates

Broome County June 16 coronavirus update

Hospital and group homes visitation

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that visitors will be permitted into hospitals and group homes beginning Friday.

However, the decision will be up to individual facilities to decide whether or not they want to accept visitors.

The announcement does not include nursing homes.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says he expected nursing homes will be allowed to accept visitors in the coming weeks.

In his Monday news conference, Garnar said Willow Point Nursing Home is still considered a COVID-19 hotspot.

Coronavirus numbers

There are 51 cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

49 people died from the virus and 521 people have recovered.

In total, 621 cases of the virus have been reported in the county.

To see a detailed map where cases are located in Broome County, click here.

Spiedie Fest

The 2020 Annual Spiedie Fest has been canceled for the summer months. For more information, click here.