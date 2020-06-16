Over 700 customers without power after truck strikes transformer in Endicott

1:54 P.M. UPDATE:

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- NYSEG tells 12 News a truck struck a transformer on Kentucky Avenue Tuesday afternoon resulting in the power outage.

The transformer caught fire and emergency crews were called to the scene.

A 12 News crew on the scene reports the fire is now out.

-----

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting hundreds of customers are without power Tuesday afternoon.

According to the NYSEG Power Outage Map, 712 customers are powerless.

Power is estimated to be restored at 3:15 p.m.

A cause for the outage is unknown.