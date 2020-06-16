Our run of settled weather is winding down

Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy valley fog. Wind: Light Low: 45-53

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind: Light High: 78-83

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Wind: Light Low: 51-56





Forecast Discussion:

Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues tonight and through Wednesday before it turns more unsettled later this week into the weekend.

Tonight will be cool and clear with lows ranging in the 40s to low 50s. Some valley fog is possible.

For Wednesday we are still expecting to see loads of sunshine. However, the cutoff low that has been stuck in the south all week begins migrating northward slowly, increasing humidity and shower chances later in the week. Highs get near 80 Wednesday.

Thursday brings sun, clouds and more humidity. Highs reach into the low 80s. There is a 20% chance of some scattered PM showers or storms. Friday and Saturday have nearly the same forecast. Expect muggy, warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80s. The location of the low will keep a 40% chance of showers and storms in the forecast, especially in the heat of the day. Rain and storm chances hinge highly on the location of the low.

Sunday keeps a 40% chance of scattered showers or storms in the forecast. Monday and Tuesday, however, see a jump in precipitation chances to 60%. Highs stay in the low 80s.



