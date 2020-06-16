Pool companies make a big splash with high demand

VESTAL (WBNG) - Since the beginning of April, 21st Century Pools and Spa has a received a "huge demand" for above-ground pools, in-ground pools and hot tubs.

A demand, that owner Bob Sullivan says is happening because people are traveling less because of COVID-19.

Vestal resident Genevieve Vallerga told 12 News, "A lot of families want to use their resources and their backyards, we aren't going on vacations so we want to use our money in other ways."

She says many pools companies have told her their out of stock on pools. Vallegra says she has contacted pool companies with a 60-mile radius.

The lack of stock is something Sullivan has seen at 21st century. Sullivan said the high demand has been great for business but bad for customers that got a slow start to buying the parts they need.

"We've turned people away in the showroom for lack of replacement parts like pumps and filters, " said Sullivan. "Even solo covers are hard to get."

Vallerga says she eventually got her pool but others will need to wait.

"For me there is a happy ending but so many others are still trying," said Vallerga.