“Really sends a message”: Broome County groups celebrate new protections

(WBNG) -- For Binghamton University's LGBTQ Center staff, the latest Supreme Court ruling may be the most important of them all.

The group, more commonly known as the Q Center, provides a variety of services and offers resources to LGBTQ students. Director Dr. Kelly Clark told 12 News she views the workplace protections this ruling provides as potentially more valuable than the 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

"There are some people who will never get married… Everyone wants a job, so personally I think this is bigger," Dr. Clark said Tuesday.

Clark said the ruling was a clarification of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and in a 6-3 decision, the judges found the protection of workplace discrimination on the basis of sex extends to gender identity and sexual orientation.

The Identity Youth Center is another organization that works with LGBTQ youth. The center sent 12 News the following statement celebrating this decision:

"The Supreme Court ruling is truly a victory for LGBTQ equality and the LGBTQ community; now LGBTQ Americans can go to work without the fear of being fired for who they love. We are fortunate to live in New York which continues to lead the nation in protecting the rights of LGBTQ community. This court ruling is a great win for LGBTQ Americans, especially coming during Pride month".