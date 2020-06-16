Sabres change course, fire GM Botterill after 3 seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Jason Botterill in a dramatic change-of-course three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula said his job was secure.

The Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill's successor.

Botterill's dismissal represents a major reversal for the Pegulas, coming three weeks after Kim Pegula told The Associated Press: "He's our GM. Our plan is to continue with him."

Botterill was fired three seasons into his tenure and after the Sabres failed to show any signs of improvement in extending what's now a nine-year playoff drought.