School districts announce results for budget vote

(WBNG) -- Schools around New York State headed to the polls to cast votes for this year's budget proposals. See below for results from Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.

Broome County:

Susquehanna Valley:

Budget -- Yes: 1,258, No: 296

Bus Proposition -- Yes: 1,174, No: 387

Board of Education -- Mary Haskell, Kelly Howe re-elected.

Whitney Point Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 562, No: 323

Bus Proposition -- Yes: 565, No: 321

Library Proposition -- Yes: 462, No: 421

Board of Education -- Stephanie Champney, Kathy Driscoll, Eddie Maslin, Tom Tasber elected.

Chenango County:

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 541, No: 255

Bus Proposition -- Yes: 576, No: 214

Student on the Board of Education Proposition -- Yes: 637, No: 156

Board of Education -- Jeanne Shields elected. Write-in candidates will be contacted.

Greene Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 794, No: 463

Energy Efficiency Proposition -- Yes: 783, No: 435

Board of Education -- Doug Markham, Nick Drew elected.

Sherburne-Earlville Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 964, No: 204

Board of Education -- Susan Osborne, Christina Baker, Harmon Hoff elected.

Tioga County:

Candor:

Budget -- Yes: 281, No: 77

Bus Proposition -- Yes: 273, No: 81

Board of Education -- Josh Soper: 317, Nate Brace: 314

Newark Valley:

Budget -- Yes: 801, No: 268

Proposition 1 -- Yes: 762, No: 303

Proposition 2 -- Yes: 799, No: 261

Board of Education -- Randy Kerr, Sue Watson re-elected.

Spencer Van-Etten Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 634, No: 235

Capital Reserve -- Yes: 641, No: 220

Board of Education -- Matt Connor, Peter Johanns, Don Johnson re-elected.

Waverly Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 755, No: 235

Bus Lease -- Yes: 719, No: 311

Board of Education -- Parvin Mensch, Renee Kinsley elected.

Delaware County:

Deposit Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 472, No: 177

Bus Proposition -- Yes: 435, No: 214

Public Library Proposition -- Yes: 476, No: 172

Board of Education -- John Lanner, Julie Martin elected.

Hancock:

Budget -- Yes: 352, No: 135

Public Library Budget -- Yes: 399, No: 87

Board of Education -- Terry Whitt

Trustee of the Louise Adelia Library Board -- Margaret Hall

Roxbury Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 292, No: 48

Board of Education -- Edward Fersch elected.

Walton Central School District:

Budget -- Yes: 796, No: 292

Bus Proposition -- Yes: 752, No: 337

William B. Ogden Free Library Budget -- Yes: 735, No: 359

Board of Education -- M. Graydon Dutcher, Paul F. Wood elected.

Sidney Central School District: