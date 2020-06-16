Southern Tier Tuesdays: Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans

(WBNG) -- Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans is unique from other rescue organizations as their goal is to keep animals in their homes when possible with the families that love them.

They offer a free pet food pantry to anyone in need, access to low-cost spay and neuter services, free temporary boarding for individuals facing extenuating circumstance, educational seminars for the community and financial assistance when available for costly emergency veterinary care. In 2019, Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans took over 400 animals into their care. They have been a non-profit organization since 2017 and are very grateful for the $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding.

Over the last year, the organization has been working towards raising funds to purchase their building that they operate out of which they currently rent. The COVID-19 pandemic left the non-profit in a financial hardship and they cannot purchase the building at this time. The grant from Upstate Shredding will help offset the lost revenue and will allow them to get one step closer to securing their facility so they can help even more animals in need as well as their caretakers.

For more information, visit their website here or call (607) 441-3227 or email superheroesirj@gmail.com.