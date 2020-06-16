Spiedie Fest canceled for summer, organizers look to fall

(WBNG) -- Organizers say the 2020 Spiedie Fest will not take place in July or August this year due to the coronavirus.

The festival, which happens annually at Otsiningo Park, is a large source of revenue for the area.

Organizers say they are looking into having the festival in October as a potential postponement date. They will need approval from the state government for a mass gathering permit.

A decision will be made in August.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for further updates.