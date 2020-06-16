U-E teens collect thousands of bottles and cans, donate $1,200 to Mercy House

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Two local teens made a major donation to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier after collecting thousands of bottles and cans for a school leadership project.

Union-Endicott seniors Ashley Cicciarelli and Carson Quanne were required to complete a leadership project that gives back to the community to finish their school year.

When their original idea didn't pan out due to the coronavirus, they crafted a new plan for a contactless bottle and can collection from surrounding neighborhoods.

In total, the two collected more than 19,000 cans and bottles, which they exchanged for cash.

Courtesy: Ashley Cicciarelli



The duo then donated the resulting $1,200 to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

"I know people, relatives that use the Mercy House's services and I know it's a very calm and tranquil place to stay at the end of your life, we thought everyone deserves a chance to have that freedom, to have the choice to how you want to spend the rest of your life," said Cicciarelli.

The teens said they didn't anticipate raising so much money and while Mercy House staff knew the organization was benefiting from the project, when the cash came in, the two said they were stunned.



"It's a very dark time right now so we felt like it was a great idea to bring the community together even if it's simple as getting bottles and cans because there were neighbors who were contacting each other saying, 'Hey I need bottles to give to this bottle drive,' and it was a whole entire community effort," continued Cicciarelli.



The teens said they collected cans and bottles from more than 50 houses in the area and the project took them 50 hours.