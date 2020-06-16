Union-Endicott presents seniors with awards

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Union-Endicott High School held a drive-up awards ceremony for seniors Tuesday.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo presented student Jonathen Rockwell with a $4,000 scholarship from the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators.

Lupardo said for the second consecutive year, the award has gone to someone she nominated. She said Rockwell received the award due to his academic excellence and the outstanding essay he wrote.

Rockwell said he is thankful for the community's support and to be able to receive the award in a creative way amid the pandemic.

"It means a lot to me personally, because this is a way that I can see the community behind me", Rockwell told 12 News, "and I feel it's getting a word from them that says 'hey, we've seen everything you've done and we want to help support you in your future and we know you're going to do great things.'"

Rockwell will attend Binghamton University this fall. He plans on duel majoring in cinema studies and creative writing.