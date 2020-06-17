Alexander’s Cafe gives back to community it calls home

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Owner of Alexander's Cafe, Alex Nichols, was born and raised in Binghamton.

When the coronavirus came to the Southern Tier, Nichols told 12 News he found himself in a position to give meals to local students. Every Wednesday, he gave away bagged lunches to students in the Southern Tier.

Nichols and the cafe also helped out with the "Hospital of Heroes" by donating lunches to workers on the front lines.

"It was great to be a part of because with the community we wanted to give back because of everything they've done for us," Nichols told 12 News.T

The cafe donated 600 meals, earning them recognition from Visions Federal Credit Union with the Heart of Heroes award.

Nichols says he's humbled to be recognized.

The award came with a $500 prize, but Nichols and the cafe donated the money to the reconstruction of the Our Space Playground in Rec Park.

"I just wanted to put it right back in the community, I've been doing it for so long that it just was right," he said.

Nichols said the community is what keeps his cafe up running and in a time of need, he will always be there to return to the favor.

He says, "The community stays together, they're here for me and I'm here for them, and I am really want them to know that we're here for the long haul and I want to help out as much as I can."