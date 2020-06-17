Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

NEW YORK (AP) -- Quaker Oats is retiring the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes the character's origins are "based on a racial stereotype."

Quaker said it's overhauled pancake mix and syrup will hit shelves by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company will announce the new name at a later date.

Kristin Kroepfl of Quaker Foods North America said Wednesday that the company has worked over the years to update the brand, but realizes that it hasn't been enough.

Earlier this year, Land O'Lakes said it would removed images of a Native American woman from its packaging.