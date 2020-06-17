Binghamton Devils host Chuck-a-Puck to rebuild Our Space Playground

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils and Jack Sherman Toyota are teaming up to host a virtual Chuck-a-Puck car giveaway on June 24th.

With six home games cancelled this season, fans will have six additional opportunities to qualify to win a 2020 Toyota. The Binghamton Devils are taking online donations here until Friday, June 19th at 4:00 p.m. with all proceeds to help rebuild the OurSpace Playground at Rec Park.

Six remaining contestants will be announced on the Binghamton Devils Facebook page on Saturday, June 20th at 6:00 p.m. Chuck-a-Puck finals will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 5:30 p.m. at Jack Sherman Toyota in Binghamton. All qualified participants to win the car will be invited via Zoom to pick their key in anonymously numbered bags. The finals will be broadcast live on the Binghamton Devils Facebook page.