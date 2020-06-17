‘Broome County is not the place to sell drugs’: Endicott man sentenced to 9 years

(WBNG) -- An Endicott man has been sentenced to nine years in prison and three years parole for a drug conviction made in February 2020.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Bilal Flynn of Endicott has been found guilty of 10 drug counts following a trial in February.

Flynn was convicted of the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony (seven counts)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a misdemeanor (two counts)

In a press release sent to 12 News, Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said the sentencing sends the message that "Broome County is not the place to sell drugs."

Flynn was arrested in June 2019 by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force and indicted by a grand jury in August 2019.

The district attorney's office says that during the trial, prosecutor proved that Flynn knowingly and unlawfully possessed narcotics with the intent to sell.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak