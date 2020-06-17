Broome County to focus on roadwork this summer

Broome County June 17 coronavirus

Summer road paving

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county will commit to paving major county roads this summer.

Around 25 miles of road will be paved this summer, including Farm to Market Road.

Garnar says despite the $15 million loss in revenue due to the coronavirus, it's important to continue to focus on county infrastructure.

Workers will be required to wear masks when they cannot be socially distant.

The county will keep a list of what roads and when the will be paved on their website.

Coronavirus numbers

There are 49 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

49 people have died from the virus and 524 people have recovered.

In total, 622 cases of the virus have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in Broome County, click here.