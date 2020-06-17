Candor Girl Scouts giving away more than a thousand books

CANDOR (WBNG) -- If you're looking to kick back with a good book this summer, one local girl scout troop has you covered. The girls decided to collect donated books and give them out to the community, what they didn't expect is that they'd end up with more than a thousand books.

Fifth grader Maddie Hatch is an avid reader.

"Sometimes a mystery is good and I like adventure books," she says "It just takes you to another place."

Her mom and troop leader Alicha Hatch says during the pandemic getting her hands on books for her daughter to read has been easier said than done.

"The girls loved to read and they were sad because the Libraries were closed and book stores weren't open yet, so if they were having trouble finding books other kids must be too," she says.

So Maddie, her mom and fellow troop member Valeria decided to come up with a solution.

"We have a book mobile that travels from here in Candor all the way to Owego and Vestal," Alicha Hatch says.

Called 'Scouting for Books,' that book mobile is now home to over a thousand books of all kinds, all free to the public.

"They can just come and pick out a book we just ask that they maintain social distancing, wear a mask when necessary and use the provided hand sanitizer," says Alicha Hatch.

Maddie says she hopes she can halp kids like her who are out of school and looking for something to do.

"It's a way to get out and you can get off screens a lot of people like to facetime and do online learning and it's just important to take a break," she says. "I hope they get a fun couple minutes to enjoy themselves and I hope they'll come back to keep getting more books."

The book mobile will be located at the Vestal Rail Trail every Tuesday, Draper Park in Owego every other Wednesday and the Candor Gazebo on Thursdays. It is open from 6-7 p.m.

If you'd like to donate a book or learn more visit Scouting for Books on their Facebook page.