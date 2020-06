TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- Route 26 and Maple Drive in the town of Union are shut down following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

A fire official with the West Corners fire department tells 12 News one of the vehicles crossed the center lane and struck the other.

A person had to be cut out of a Nissan Truck, authorities say.

State Police are also on the scene.

