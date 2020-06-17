Cuomo to give last daily ‘coronavirus briefing’ Friday

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he will hold the last of his daily coronavirus briefings on Friday.

The governor says from there, he will only host briefings on a by-necessity basis only.

Cuomo says the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in New York.

Nearly 60,000 people were tested for the virus and 567 tests can back positive. The state says this is a "record low" for tests returning positive.

Additionally, Cuomo says he will sign an executive order protecting healthcare workers who speak out against unsafe conditions at healthcare facilities.