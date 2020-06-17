Driller charged over contamination in ‘Gasland’ town

(AP) -- An energy company faces felony charges that it polluted residential water wells in a Pennsylvania community that has long been a battleground in the national debate over natural gas drilling and fracking.

Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. was charged Monday following a grand jury investigation that found the company failed to fix faulty gas wells in Dimock and surrounding communities that leaked methane into residential water supplies.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office charged Cabot with a total of 15 criminal counts.

The company has long insisted the gas in Dimock's aquifer is naturally occurring,