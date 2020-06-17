‘Evolve and Change’: BCSO captain addresses police reform

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office spoke on police reform Wednesday, a topic sweeping the nation.

Captain Kate Newcomb has been with the office since 1992, but in 2020 she knows change is coming.

"Nothing can remain static. We all have to evolve and change," Newcomb said.

Recently Governor Andrew Cuomo has made a push for police reform across New York State, signing new legislation that will create more transparency and add requirements for police departments and sheriff's office to go through.

However, Newcomb expressed concern over this legislation, and whether the Governor should've looked at policies a little closer.

"[New York State is] tying the hands of law enforcement, leaving them impotent and (the police) have no power," Newcomb said. "Ultimately how that's going to result is anarchy in the streets."

The captain emphasized a need for trust and respect between a community and its law enforcement, especially when addressing the need for changes to be made.

Newcomb added the BCSO hasn't had many occurrences of excessive force issues, and cited the rigorous accreditation process the office goes through.

"We have to demonstrate to New York State that through our policies and procedures, and the way we handle everyday calls for service, that we're being held to a higher standard," she said.

But Newcomb understands that paper isn't the end all, be all.

"That's not to say that there's not room for change," she said. "There's always room for growth, there's always ways to make things better."

The captain told 12 News Sheriff David Harder met briefly with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to open a dialogue about police reform, and change that could be made in our area.