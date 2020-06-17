Family struggles with inaccurate COVID-19 test results, experts explain

(WBNG) -- The Kelly family has been back and forth with their coronavirus test results, testing both negative and positive within days. Meantime, local medical experts give advice on how to handle these situations.

Sara Price's father, Jack Kelly, was living in the Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly with dementia, a hot spot in Tioga County for coronavirus cases. Recently, Jack was returned home after testing negative twice for the virus.

When Sara thought her father was feeling ill, she immediately took him to UHS Wilson Hospital. There, in isolation, Jack was tested multiple times. Some of the results came up negative and then shortly afterward, some results came up positive. Bewildering his family members, they were put in mandatory quarantine.

"At this point, I'm at my wits' end. I just want this whole thing to be over," said Sara. "I want to know if there's something wrong with these tests."

According to Dr. Lazarus Gehring from Endwell Family Physicians, there isn't anything wrong with the tests. He says every test like the ones that require a nasal or throat swab run the risk of inaccuracy.

"That depends upon what phase of illness you are in, that depends upon the person who is doing the test, and finally the accuracy of the test, so those three are going to give you the result," said Dr. Gehring.

With this information, Gehring says it can be easy to not trust the numbers, but says this is the best tracking the nation can do right now in this unprecedented time, so he's encouraging everyone to stay vigilant, saying, "What we learned from the coronavirus is that discernment is key."

Dr. Gehring says if you test negative in your first result, it might be a good choice to test again, especially if you are experiencing symptoms. You can also get advice from your personal healthcare provider after being evaluated.

Gehring says the only method that has proven to help stop the spread in this pandemic and in pandemics in the past is social distancing and wearing a mask.

"This goes back hundreds of years during pandemics is you do what you can do that you can afford and that's social distancing," said Gehring. "That really does work."

Meanwhile, Sara Price and her family are still waiting on the rest of their results, hoping these come in with more accuracy.