Get a COVID-19 antibody test when you give blood

(WBNG) -- The American Red Cross is now giving donors insight into whether they have been exposed to COVID-19 providing antibody testing to all blood, platelet, and plasma donors.

"We have gracious donors that have helped out with the organization, with the Red Cross, and we have the opportunity to work together and give back to the community. So this is a way maybe we can give some people a peace of mind during a pandemic," said Broome County account manager for the American Red Cross Esperanza Gutierrez.

The Red Cross will be using the resources it already has, making the antibody testing no different for a donor.

"It's the same process; the blood donation is taken to our medical facility where we would be testing for infectious disease anyway, so on top of that, we are doing the antibody test," said Gutierrez.

In a short amount of time, your results will be available at your fingertips.

"About seven to 10 days after your blood donation, the donor will be notified with the blood donor app, or they can visit redcrossblood.org and login with their information, and that's how they'll get their results," said Gutierrez.

Not only is the initiative helping people know if they've been exposed, it's helping the Red Cross attract more donors.

"It also helps because we are in an urgent need for blood," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says she has already seen an increase in sign-ups for blood drives.

"We have this antibody test going on for the summer months and maybe to continue," she said. "I hope people continue to come out so they can do the antibody test; they continue to save lives and make a difference in their community."

Antibody testing indicates if a donor's immune system developed the COVID-19 antibody, regardless if they showed any symptoms.

