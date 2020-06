(WBNG) -- The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton School District will hold another milk giveaway Thursday.

The giveaway will be held at 10 a.m. at the school.

4,000 gallons of milk are set to be given away through the American Dairy Association, Dairy Farmers of America and local community partners.

This will be a drive-thru event and anyone is welcomed to pick up the milk.